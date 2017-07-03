‘We Want You Home:’ Donal Logue Pleads to Save Missing Child Jade from ‘Predators’

Donal Logue is begging for the return of his missing child, Jade, in an impassioned plea to save the 16-year-old from “predators.”

In his latest social media post amid the hunt for Jade, Logue, 51, uploaded a sweet photo of the child to Facebook alongside a lengthy message in which he targeted some who may have posed as Jade’s friends.

“I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade),” the Gotham actor wrote. “But there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls. We want you home Jade.”

He continued: “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy … The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated. It’s okay. Just drop her off.”

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department previously told PEOPLE that they are continuing to look into the missing person’s report filed for Logue’s child Arlo, who also goes by Jade.

The spokesperson said Jade, who was wearing a green sweatshirt, went missing last Monday at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

“According to our complaint, the teen went to meet a friend and did not return home,” said the spokesperson. “The teen was reported [missing] Tuesday morning.”

Logue’s Facebook plea is just the latest post in a string of social media messages enlisting the help of the public to find Jade.

He shared an old photo of freckle-faced Jade with a small frog perched on the child’s nose.

“This is my daughter, Jade. It’s one of my favorite photos of her taken from a happier time,” he wrote. “I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I’m biased) there’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade.”