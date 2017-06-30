Donal Logue’s Ex-Wife Pleads with Their Missing Child to ‘Come Home’: ‘You Are Loved and Missed’

Donal Logue‘s ex-wife is pleading with their missing child to “come home.”

On Monday afternoon, 16-year-old Jade Logue went missing in New York City, but the Gotham star or his ex-wife, Kasey Smith, have heard from their eldest child since.

“Jade We miss you. Your family wants you home. If at all you’re able to read this KNOW we want you home. I love you baby,” Smith wrote on Twitter Thursday evening.

“Jade Logue we miss/love you terribly. Please contact us come home. You are my hero. Please share this. @ donallogue and I need you home,” she tweeted an hour later.

And on Friday morning, she again asked Jade to return home: “Jade Logue. Beautiful, gentle, loving soul. Come home please baby. You are loved and missed. @ donallogue.”

A day after his child went missing, Logue took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Jade had gone missing. The tweet has since been deleted.

“Missing—yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue,” Logue, 51, wrote. “6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.”

Early Thursday morning he sent out another tweet, thanking people for their “love & prayers” and urging anyone with information to call a hotline number.

“Kasey & I dearly miss our baby Jade, aka Arlo, any tips appreciated to the number below,” he wrote. He also linked to a page set up on missingkids.com, a website that aids in finding missing children. Logue later deleted the tweet.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told PEOPLE on Wednesday that they are continuing to look into the missing person’s report filed for Logue’s child Arlo, who also goes by Jade.

The spokesperson said Jade, who was wearing a green sweatshirt, went missing on Monday at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

“According to our complaint, the teen went to meet a friend and did not return home,” said the spokesperson. “The teen was reported [missing] Tuesday morning.”

The spokesperson was unable to confirm if police have been in touch with the friend Jade was supposed to meet.

Logue shares a second child, son Finn Logue, with Smith.

On Wednesday, Logue’s rep called for the public’s help in finding his missing child: “The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.”