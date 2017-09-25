Don Rickles Lives on in New Talk Show Series Filmed Before His Death

Months before dying from kidney failure at age 90 on April 6, legendary insult comedian Don Rickles filmed an original series for AARP’s digital platform called Dinner with Don, which premieres Monday.

The 13-episode unscripted series features Rickles having dinner and conversations at some of his favorite Los Angeles restaurants with fellow comedians and celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Billy Crystal and Sarah Silverman. Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, and Judd Apatow also have their own episodes, and you can watch Kimmel’s in the video above.

While the show was originally created to be a bridge between older and younger generations of comics, after Rickles’s death just after filming wrapped, the show took on a new tone.

“It turned out to be a touching and hilarious tribute, featuring his very last work,” Jeffrey Eagle, VP of AARP studios, said in a press release.

The show’s director Bobby Bauer added, “We all had a front row seat to a master class of comedy … his mind was as sharp as ever.”

Still, comedy and life in Hollywood are the topics for most of the show’s conversation, as Rickles recounts the people and events that shaped him over his career, talking to his guests about his days with Frank Sinatra, Johnny Carson and Bob Newhart.

In a statement, Tony O., Rickles’ longtime manager, said: “I know that our guest cast felt fortunate to have had the opportunity to tell him how much he meant to them.”

Dinner with Don premieres Monday on DinnerWithDon.com.