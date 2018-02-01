Don Lemon’s Sister Dies at 58 After Accidental Drowning: 'Our Family Has Suffered a Tragic Loss'

Don Lemon’s older sister L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes has died, PEOPLE can confirm.

“The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L’Tanya ‘Leisa’ Lemon Grimes,” the family said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are leaning on each other for strength at this time. We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one.”

A rep for the CNN anchor said Lemon, 51, will not appear on CNN Tonight on Thursday.

The Times-Picayune reported that according to an official with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 58-year-old died after accidentally falling into a pond in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday. Officials do not suspect foul play was involved in the drowning.

While Lemon has yet to address his loss on social media, on Thursday he did share an uplifting video starring a handful of adorable children giving a “breaking news” report about why “black excellence is at an all-time high.”

“This lifted my spirits,” he tweeted. “I needed this today.”

It’s not the first tragedy the journalist and his family have faced: Lemon revealed in 2010 that he had been molested as a child.