Don Lemon Leaves SNL Afterparty Walking Hand-In-Hand with Boyfriend Tim Malone

Early on Sunday morning, CNN Anchor Don Lemon and his boyfriend Tim Malone were spotted holding hands leaving the star-studded Saturday Night Live afterparty at TAO nightclub in New York City.

That same morning, Lemon, 51, also shared a sweet picture of their SNL wristbands on his Instagram captioning the photo, “#snl #jayz”

The couple dressed casually for their date night out, both wearing monochrome sweaters with matching white sneakers.

The two appear to have been dating since at least the summer, when Lemon shared a shirtless shot of the two out on the water. “Summer lovin’,” he captioned the picture. According to LinkedIn, Malone works as a sales director for Jukin Media, a media company.

Summer lovin.. A post shared by Don Lemon (@donlemoncnn) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Lemon appears to know SNL actress Kate McKinnon. In September, Lemon posted a picture with McKinnon from the 2017 Emmys — after she won the award for outsanding supporting actress in a comedy series — captioned, “Congratulations #KateMcKinnon and we heart Jackie,” which seems to be a reference to McKinnon’s new girlfriend, Jackie Abbott.

#snl #jayz 🔥 A post shared by Don Lemon (@donlemoncnn) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:28am PDT

Congratulations #KateMcKinnon 🙌🏾. And we ❤️Jackie. #Emmys A post shared by Don Lemon (@donlemoncnn) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Lemon came out in his 2011 book Transparent.

In an interview with The New York Times, Lemon said, “I think it would be great if everybody could be out. But it’s such a personal choice.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Shows Off Saturday Night Live Battle Wounds: ‘This Is What Happens When You Repeatedly Run Into a Fake Airplane Door’

“People have to do it at their own speed. I respect that. I do have to say that the more people who come out, the better it is for everyone,” he continued. “I think if I had seen more people like me who are out and proud, it wouldn’t have taken me 45 years to say it, to walk in the truth.”

Lemon may have predicted that he was going to find a new relationship this year. On New Year’s Eve, the CNN anchor famously kicked back a few drinks during the network’s annual program and opened up about how his New Year’s resolution was to find love in 2017.

Don Lemon is so drunk right now he's spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year's Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017

“I always live life to the fullest,” Lemon said shortly after getting his ear pierced on live TV. “I want a little bit more balance in work life. I’m maybe open to a relationship this year, I wasn’t before.”

After cohost Brooke Baldwin joked about him saying he was looking fro a relationship, Lemon doubled down.

“I’m a bad person to date,” he said. “I’m not selfish … I’ll give you my last– I’m self-centered. Yeah, yeah. I’m self-centered.”