Dolly Parton Explains That Controversial Emmys Moment with 9 to 5 Costars Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin

It was the jab felt ’round the world.

Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda — the stars of the iconic 1980 comedy 9 to 5 — were finally back together at the 2017 Emmy Awards. But the trio faced some backlash after Tomlin and Fonda used their entrance speech to make a dig at president Donald Trump — the stars called him a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

Now, 72-year-old Parton tells PEOPLE Now that the controversial moment hasn’t fazed her one bit.

“They’re Lily and they’re Jane and I’m Dolly. So, they did their thing, I did mine,” she says. “Oh, we got a little flack from it, but you know, I can’t worry about all that.”

Parton says she was simply excited to be there with her former costars, noting they reunited to “have fun.”

The “Jolene” singer says she tends to shy away from controversy.

“I don’t do politics. I’m an entertainer,” she says. “When I’m out there, if all else fails, I just do a boob joke.”

The appearance was a long-awaited reunion for the trio. They were supposed to come together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year — where Tomlin was awarded with the lifetime achievement award — but illness kept Fonda from attending, leaving Parton to present Tomlin with the honor alone.

There, Parton addressed those hoping for a 9 to 5 sequel, joking, “People have wanted another 9 to 5, but I think we’d have to call it 95.”