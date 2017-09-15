Dog the Bounty Hunter's Beth Chapman Diagnosed with Throat Cancer: 'I Will Fight Every Step of the Way'

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer.

The reality star’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, 64, confirmed the news on Facebook Friday, thanking fans for their prayers.

“Thank you for your healing prayers and love for Beth during this difficult time,” he wrote.

Beth, 49, revealed her diagnosis in a letter to friends.

“As most of you know, I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected,” she began in the note, which was obtained by RadarOnline. “I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost 50 years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’ ”

“After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer,” she confirmed. “I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”

Despite the difficult news, Beth insisted she plans on doing everything she can to stay positive.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” she said. “My life has never been easy, and I surely don’t expect it to start now. Still, I’ve never been a victim and I won’t let cancer beat me. I realize the road I am about to travel will be rocky, full of unexpected twists and turns. But I know one thing for sure. A bend in the road is not the end of the road.”

“There is no quick fix and no appealing options for treatment. Yes, cancer sucks,” she went on. “While I know my diagnosis, until I come out of my surgery, I do not yet know my prognosis. If all goes well, my doctors will be able to get the tumor.”

“I will fight every step of the way,” she vowed. “My husband and children are counting on me to be there for years to come. I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time.”

The former A&E stars wed in 2006 after 16 years together. Their family starred on the reality series for eight seasons until 2012.