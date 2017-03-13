Missy, Mars and a Mondasian Cyberman! Doctor Who Releases New Trailer

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

“This is the gateway to everything that ever was — or ever can be,” says Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord at the start of the just-released new trailer for Doctor Who season 10, Capaldi’s last.

Is he talking about the TARDIS? His own brain? One of K-9’s poops? Who knows! Regardless, the Doctor might as well be discussing the trailer itself, which is jam-packed with characters both new and — in the case of the Mondasian Cyberman — very old, at least when it comes to the real-life chronology of the show.