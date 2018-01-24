Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Confirms She Is Getting Paid the Same as Peter Capaldi

The latest Time Lord is saying time’s up on the gender pay gap. According to Digital Spy, new Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker confirmed at Tuesday night’s National Television Awards in London that she made sure she was paid the same for starring in the long-running time science fiction show as her male predecessor, Peter Capaldi.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” said the actress, whose show Broadchurch won best Crime Drama at the event. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported!”

The subject of equal pay has become a controversial one over the past year for the show’s parent company, the BBC. In July, it was revealed that two-thirds of its on-air talent earning more than 150,000 pounds sterling were men and that its top seven highest-earners were all male.

The first season of Doctor Who to star Whittaker as the Time Lord will premiere on BBC America later in the year.