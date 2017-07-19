BBC Politely Shuts Down Doctor Who Casting Backlash

BBC has heard the complaints over Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who casting, and now the network is responding — very politely.

In a statement on BBC’s website, the network reminded viewers the Doctor is an alien capable of switching genders. They also pointed to the continual evolution of the show as the key to its lengthy success.

“Since the first Doctor regenerated back in 1966, the concept of the Doctor as a constantly evolving being has been central to the programme. The continual input of fresh ideas and new voices across the cast and the writing and production teams has been key to the longevity of the series,” the statement reads. “The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.”

BBC also had a response to the naysayers who have deemed the casting choice a nod to political correctness, pointing to Whitaker’s acting chops and brilliant audition as the reason for her selection.

“As the Controller of BBC Drama has said, Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor,” they wrote. “She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com