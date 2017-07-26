People

TV

He's the One! DJ Khaled Gifts AGT Golden Buzzer to 21-Year-Old Tennessee Songwriter

By

Posted on

DJ Khaled has shared his keys to stardom with a lucky talent—and Chase Goehring’s the one, yeah, he’s the one.

The hitmaker and Grammy-nominated producer, 41, took his role as guest judge seriously during Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent when he selected the 21-year-old singer/songwriter from Nolensville, Tennessee — who sang an original song titled “A Capella” — as the recipient of the coveted Golden Buzzer.

“The lyrics are real and authentic, the way you breakin’ it down. You’re on your way to be a star. This show and this stage is going to make you into a superstar,” Khaled said before pressing the metallic gold button, later adding: “We got to work together.”

America's Got Talent

This is not the first time Goehring has competed on a reality singing competition.

“A lot of people would come up to me and ask, ‘Were you on The X Factor?’ I would be like, ‘Yeah,’ and answer any questions,” he shared in a 2013 interview.

Goehring is the seventh contestant to head straight to the live rounds.

Last week, guest judge Chris Hardwick gave his Golden Buzzer to 9-year-old singer Angelica Hale. And previously, Klum chose 13-year-old singer Angelina Green while Mandel selected 16-year-old Christian Guardino. In addition, Mel B‘s 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and Cowell’s 29-year-old deaf singer Mandy Harvey are going to the live rounds.

Even host Tyra Banks got buzzer happy when she vowed for Light Balance, a group of dancers from Ukraine who literally lit up the stage with their intricate choreography and neon costumes.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.