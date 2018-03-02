Disney’s Andi Mack Cast Reveals Which One of Them Fell Asleep While Watching Black Panther

Black Panther may be one of the year’s hottest movies, but that didn’t stop one Andi Mack cast member from falling asleep during it.

When the cast was asked which Disney prince or princess they were most like, actress Sofia Wylie didn’t hesitate before comparing herself to Sleeping Beauty.

“I would say Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, because I sleep a lot,” the 14-year-old tells People Now. “I sleep in movies and I can sleep —”

But before she could finish her thought, costar Joshua Rush backed up her claim saying, “Sofia fell asleep during Blank Panther. How can you even do that?”

While Wylie was quick to point out “it’s the best movie,” she still thinks she had a good reason for taking a snooze through the film.

“They have pillows and blankets and you recline and they turn down the lights,” she explains.

“And they tell you a story fine yeah,” Rush adds.

Continuing, Wylie points out, “Come on, how can you not fall asleep?”

Rush later went on to reveal what the last song he had stuck in his head was.

“The last song that was stuck in my head was Barbie Girl,” he says, referencing the 1997 hit by Aqua.

“I will do you the favor of not singing it simply because it’ll get in your head,” he continues, shortly before announcing that just by talking about the song, he already had the catchy throwback song stuck in his head.

Andi Mack airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.