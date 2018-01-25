Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery

Adam Hicks of the Hulu series Freakish has been arrested on suspicion of committing multiple armed robberies. The 25-year-old actor was picked up Wednesday and is currently being held on a $350,000 bail.

Hicks was arrested “was arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with a string of armed street robberies that occurred yesterday morning,” Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department in Los Angeles told EW over email. Hicks is due in court tomorrow.

No additional information is available at this time. Reps for Hicks did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Before debuting as Diesel on Freakish, a series about high school students battling mutants, Hicks appeared in various movies and television shows — including The Boy Next Door, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Disney’s Pair of Kings and Lemonade Mouth, and Disney XD’s Zeke and Luther.