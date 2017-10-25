Disney's Andi Mack Will Reveal Character's Journey to Self-Discovery as a Gay Individual — Making Network History

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack will make history in its season 2 premiere.

The teen series, a coming-of-age show that revolves around a 13-year-old girl, will depict a character’s journey to self-discovery as a gay individual. This story arc is the first for Disney Channel.

“Andi Mack is a story about ‘tweens’ figuring out who they are,” a spokesperson for the Disney Channel said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity.”

In the season premiere, Andi is dealing with your typical teenage issues — trying to sort out her feelings for a boy. At the same time, her best friend Cyrus is beginning to realize that he, too, has feelings for the same boy.

In later episodes, Cyrus begins to better understand himself with the love and support from his close friends and family.

To ensure the story of Cyrus was told in an age-appropriate and respectful manner, the network sought consultancy from child development experts and organizations, including Common Sense Media, GLAAD and PFLAG.

“Sharing one’s innermost self can be challenging, and to do so as an adolescent can be particularly so, especially when in the midst of figuring it out for yourself,” Dr. Jaime M. Grant, Executive Director of PFLAG National said in a statement. “Coming out requires honest self-reflection, no small amount of bravery, and a safe place with at least one trusted person — a friend, a parent, a teacher — who can hold your confidence … and your heart. Andi Mack‘s creative team captures this moment of revelation with such thought, care, and authenticity; it will be a memory moment for some, and a teachable moment for many.”

Andi Mack season two premieres Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST on Disney Channel.