Former Disney Channel Stars: Where Are They Now?

KAY & DANIELLE PANABAKER

The Panabaker sisters rose to Disney Channel Original Movie fame in the later aughts, co-starring in Read It and Weep, and Danielle landing a lead role in Stuck in the Suburbs. While the older Panabaker, Danielle, is still acting (she's currently starring in The Flash TV series), Kay has shied away from the spotlight, with her last credit being in 2012. But her life has come full circle. She retired so she could go to UCLA to study zoology — and now works as a zookeeper for Disney.