The small-screen reimagining of Dirty Dancing aired Wednesday evening — and Twitter users candidly shared their opinions about the musical production.
Thirty years after the 1987 film favorite released, ABC gave it new life with its three-hour TV special, starring Abigail Breslin (Baby Houseman), Colt Prattes (Johnny Castle), Sarah Hyland (Lisa Houseman), Debra Messing (Marjorie Houseman), Nicole Scherzinger (Penny Rivera), Katey Sagal (Vivian Pressman) and Bruce Greenwood (Dr. Jake Houseman).
“This isn’t a replica of the original. This takes some liberties. It has the DNA of the original, but you are going to find out what happened to Baby and Johnny after that summer ended. So there’s some additional surprises in there that are new,” Messing previously told PEOPLE about the project.
But what did audiences think about the 2017 remake, which originally starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the classic?
Some loathed it.
But there were others who remained optimistic and open-minded about it.
Directed by Wayne Blair and choreographed by Hamilton‘s Andy Blankenbuehler, the remake featured songs from the original Dirty Dancing as well as additional musical performances.