The small-screen reimagining of Dirty Dancing aired Wednesday evening — and Twitter users candidly shared their opinions about the musical production.

Thirty years after the 1987 film favorite released, ABC gave it new life with its three-hour TV special, starring Abigail Breslin (Baby Houseman), Colt Prattes (Johnny Castle), Sarah Hyland (Lisa Houseman), Debra Messing (Marjorie Houseman), Nicole Scherzinger (Penny Rivera), Katey Sagal (Vivian Pressman) and Bruce Greenwood (Dr. Jake Houseman).

“This isn’t a replica of the original. This takes some liberties. It has the DNA of the original, but you are going to find out what happened to Baby and Johnny after that summer ended. So there’s some additional surprises in there that are new,” Messing previously told PEOPLE about the project.

But what did audiences think about the 2017 remake, which originally starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the classic?

Some loathed it.

YOU HAD ONE IMPORTANT LINE AND YOU MESSED IT UP! #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/y87HUEoX2m — Erin Mae 🔗 (@MaerinB) May 25, 2017

Somebody needs to put this whole movie in the corner…. #DirtyDancing — Joe Dillard (@JoeDillrd) May 25, 2017

It's "I carried A watermelon!" NOT "I carried HIS watermelon" ugh 🤦🏻‍♀️ That line is legendary, you can't change it!!! #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/i8gcrgfJfw — Amy Smith (@Amy13Lea) May 25, 2017

#DirtyDancing This train wreck is the biggest disrespect to Patrick Swayze. It's horrible, I'd rather get a root canal. pic.twitter.com/9h2oz0kdhD — Christie M Bagwell (@Wowchic76) May 25, 2017

Please for the love of God, someone put baby in the corner and end this. #DirtyDancing — gina (@notsolatersbaby) May 25, 2017

After 30 minutes of this remake I HAD to start watching the original!! #MyEyesAreBleeding #DirtyDancing PS. it's "I carried A watermelon"🍉🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/6hdhyiWORo — Kayla Pyke (@kpyke23) May 25, 2017

When I saw dirty dancing on the guide, I was excited. Now my eyes are bleeding. #dirtydancing — Regan Cooper (@_reganelizabeth) May 25, 2017

This movie is like Sharknado, it's so damn bad, yet I can't bring myself to turn the channel. #DirtyDancing — – (@Killerfan) May 25, 2017

Wow, If you are not watching the remake of #DirtyDancing, you made a good life choice. — Ann-Marie Poli (@annmariepoli) May 25, 2017

there's like 12 good things about this remake and they are all colt prattes abs #DirtyDancing — emma bem (@creme_de_la_EMs) May 25, 2017

This #DirtyDancing remake is like if an 8th grade musical had a multi-million dollar budget — Danger Alex (@ArcadeIsland) May 25, 2017

Patrick Swayze is rolling over in his grave. #DirtyDancing — Nancy Kelly (@nlk50) May 25, 2017

This remake has killed my soul 😐#dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/Fpb0PnRO87 — Sara Massaro (@Sara_Krista) May 25, 2017

Netflix and Amazon Prime must be getting bombarded with searches for the original #DirtyDancing to cleanse everyone's soul of this disaster — Megan (@MegLisbeth) May 25, 2017

anyone else feel personally victimized by #DirtyDancing ? pic.twitter.com/NQR7PQT97S — Gina Marie (@gmvalerio17) May 25, 2017

As far as I'm concerned, they can put this Baby in a corner and leave her there #DirtyDancing — PJ McCarthy (@TraderPJ) May 25, 2017

@ABC you could have remade Gone With The Wind using the cast from Big Bang Theory and it would have been better than this mess #DirtyDancing — Chery McLemore (@cherymc1) May 25, 2017

They should put Baby back in the corner. #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/Szj4PLDgcE — meghan mccorkell (@megmccorkell) May 25, 2017

And just like that, #DirtyDancing Havana Nights doesn't seem so bad. pic.twitter.com/GHgpCBPOkl — Kristi Steinhour (@SteinhourKristi) May 25, 2017

#DirtyDancing remake is like a bad car accident! You want to look away but you can't help watching! Awful! — Michele Budic (@micbud) May 25, 2017

Please put baby in the corner. Turn off the lights. Close the door. And never look back. #DirtyDancing — Reese (@NY2Pgh) May 25, 2017

Next they should do a remake of Ghost where Patrick Swayze's spirit actually haunts the people that produced this awful #DirtyDancing remake — Jess Carpenter (@jessy42585) May 25, 2017

But there were others who remained optimistic and open-minded about it.

Watching #DirtyDancing with my mom trying to resist jumping up and dancing to the songs 😂 — Kaylin Skelton (@kay_reese19) May 25, 2017

My goodness – so many #hatersgonnahate on #dirtydancing! No it's not the original but they're actors doing their best. — Beach4Me524 (@Beach4me524) May 25, 2017

People are too close minded about this remake! #DirtyDancing — Kendra Hart (@Kendra6238) May 25, 2017

Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland, + Nicole Scherzinger are doing their best to carry this thing. #DirtyDancing — Jaclynn K. (@jaclynn_k) May 25, 2017

I at least like how sassy she is as Baby #DirtyDancingLive #DirtyDancing — Kelly Newell (@TeacherNewell) May 25, 2017

Katey Sagal can do no wrong in my eyes. #DirtyDancing — Malia's Black Friend (@creneetweet) May 25, 2017

If I can say one positive thing, I adore @NicoleScherzy as Penny. Obvi not as much as the original,but I can deal with her. 👏 #DirtyDancing — Dorka (@tweetdorka) May 25, 2017

Okayyyy Baby's dad is pretty darn good #dirtyDancing — Chris (@ooohchile) May 25, 2017

Don't care abt reviews. When Baby was yelling at Johnny through the door & he burst through & kissed her, my heart went swoop. #dirtydancing — Annie Kaye (@anniekayefic) May 25, 2017

Fine. That kiss was great. #DirtyDancing — Christine Buras (@TheCBuras) May 25, 2017

Directed by Wayne Blair and choreographed by Hamilton‘s Andy Blankenbuehler, the remake featured songs from the original Dirty Dancing as well as additional musical performances.