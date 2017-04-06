Abigail Breslin, Sarah Hyland and Cast of Dirty Dancing Reveal First Photos of Remake

We can’t wait to “have the time of our lives” when the Dirty Dancing remake airs in May.

Eager fans got the first look at the upcoming TV movie on Wednesday when the cast of the ABC adaptation debuted never-before-seen photos of the special on social media.

Scream Queens star Abigail Breslin, who stars as non-corner-dweller Frances “Baby” Houseman, shared sneak peeks of a dancing sequence with on-screen love interest Colt Prattes, who plays Camp Kellerman dance instructor Johnny Castle. Of course, their parts were originally played by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the 1987 classic.

“Casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does,” Breslin, 20, captioned one photo. “AND just casually dippin’ around a fireplace. As one also does,” the actress wrote in her follow-up post.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland also posted about her character Lisa Houseman, Baby’s older, extroverted sister who falls in love with a womanizing waiter during their family’s vacation at a Catskills resort. In the original movie, Lisa was played by Jane Brucker.

Hyland’s boyfriend, Dom Sherwood, showed his support by posting another photo of the actress’ musical skills. “Very proud of ya! Learned ukulele and everything,” the Shadowhunters actor captioned his post.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing, who was cast to play Baby’s mother, shared a collage of the festivities inside Catskills resort, revealing the first photos of actors Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger and Billy Dee Williams in character.

“I am very excited,” Messing tells PEOPLE. “The original movie was incredibly special to me. I remember seeing it when I was a kid with my mother and just falling in love with everything about it.”

As for what fans can expect from this new version, Messing tells PEOPLE, “This isn’t a replica of the original. This takes some liberties. It has the DNA of the original, but you are going to find out what happened to Baby and Johnny after that summer ended. So there’s some additional surprises in there that are new.”

She adds, “My hope is that people who loved the movie are going to be happy with all the things that are iconic with the movie, that they’ll appreciate the things that are new and modernized with this version.”

Directed by Wayne Blair and choreographed by Hamilton‘s Andy Blankenbuehler, the remake will feature songs from the original Dirty Dancing as well as additional musical performances.

The three-hour film airs Wednesday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.