Discovery’s ‘Diesel Brothers’ Partner With MLB Network for Two-Part Special

There will be baseball. There will be trash talk. There will be testosterone. And there will be one very tricked-out truck.

Yes, it’s the week after Father’s Day and the Discovery Channel has given a gift to fans of its hit show, Diesel Brothers. On Monday and Thursday nights, the show will air two crossover episodes with the MLB Network that feature a handful of baseball’s A-listers.

During the two-part special, the show’s stars will band together to trick out Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera’s 2016 Chevy Silverado.

But they won’t go it alone.

To help them understand the intricacies of baseball, the Diesel Brothers will get some help from two MLB Network analysts: former all-star Carlos Peña and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez.

“I didn’t know much about trucks, to be honest,” Peña tells PEOPLE. “I mean, I like them to be big and strong. But I didn’t know what I was signing up for, so it was a lot of fun to learn and also to tell these guys about baseball.”

For the uninitiated, the Diesel Brothers is one of Discovery’s marquee shows — and is, unsurprisingly, cable TV’s #1 rated unscripted series with men ages 25-24. The show’s four stars go by the names Diesel Dave, Heavy D, Red Beard, and The Muscle. (Because of course they do.)

In the exclusive clip above, we don’t see much tricking out of trucks, but we do see the show’s stars trying to play baseball against the major leaguers while the MLB announcers mock them in the studio, which seems like most guys’ worst nightmare.

But the show’s stars tell PEOPLE that yes, they did get to work in the shop — and made Cabrera’s Silverado a sight to behold. They also learned a few things about baseball along the way.

“We’ve been busy for the last couple of years and haven’t been able to follow the sport as much as we’d like to,” Diesel Dave tells PEOPLE. “But we’re still fans of the sport. I mean, who’s not a fan of baseball?”

The special major league episodes of Diesel Brothers air on the Discovery Channel on Monday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.