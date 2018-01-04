Did pregnant Amber Portwood just reveal the name of her baby boy?

The Teen Mom OG star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, may have disclosed in a recent Twitter response what the couple intends to call their son when he is born.

On Tuesday, Amber’s brother, Shawn Portwood, shared a sneak peek of a gift that he made for his nephew.

“@AmberLPortwood I finally completed your gift. However I’m not going to show it to you so you’ll see it tomorrow. I will send you this though,” wrote Shawn, who included a picture of a green background with what appears to be an American flag sticker, “proudly made in the USA” and “1/1″ uncle bubby” written in black ink.

“This is the back part that will be up against the wall,” he explained.

In reply to the photo, Amber, 27, said, “Awe Bubby I can’t wait!!” and added, “I’m sure little James will love it!”

More than a month after PEOPLE confirmed that Portwood was pregnant with her second child — she is also mom to 8-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley — the reality star revealed that she and her cinematographer boyfriend Glennon, whom she met while filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier, were expecting a boy.

“Little baby Glennon is on his way,” she wrote, captioning an Instagram image of a Christmas ornament with the inscription “It’s A Boy!” written on it.

During Monday’s Teen Mom OG episode, Glennon made his debut on the reality series.

“When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story. He wasn’t trying to f— with me,” Portwood told an MTV producer about Glennon, who at the time was coming out to visit for a few days so that the pair could get to know one another more. “He sounded very sweet. I want to meet him first off-camera, away from everybody so I can get a feel for him, and kind of see if it’s anything I want to pursue. You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days.’ ”

When MTV producers finally met Glennon, they asked how he had gotten to know her.

“I got to learn a lot about her on the [Marriage Boot Camp],” said Glennon. “The first day, I was in the interview room with her and that’s when I think I learned the most. From that point on I tried to place myself in the house where you were to learn more.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.