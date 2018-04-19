Why Fans Think Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Fiancé Shawn Booth Tied the Knot

Kaitlyn Bristowe will make a beautiful bride… someday.

The Bachelorette star caused a stir when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a wedding gown in Jamaica. In the image, Bristowe’s fiancé Shawn Booth looked down at her from a staircase nearby.

At first glance, fans immediately thought the couple — who met on the reality show in 2015 and have been engaged since — tied the knot.

“Omg are you finally getting hitched !?!? Congratulations,” wrote on commenter, while another added, “Can’t believe she got married and didn’t tell us?”

However, Bristowe and Booth have not yet walked down the aisle. They were actually participating in a photo shoot for Wedding Vacations by Sunwing, a Canadian wedding destination and travel planning company that also publishes a magazine.

“This is the reason my episode of #GrapeTherapy with Shawn B will be late,” Bristowe wrote on social media, referring to her podcast Off the Vine. “But we will explain! Can’t wait for the actual photos.”

Wedding Vacations also shared the behind-the-scenes snap, making it clear that they were working on a project. “That’s a wrap! We can’t wait for everyone to see the gorgeous shots from our shoot at @jewelgrandejamaica!” the company captioned the post.

They also previewed some photos from Bristowe’s modeling session, including a close-up shot of the TV personality in a strapless white dress, and a dreamy snap of the couple on a dock over clear water, with the train of the former reality star’s gown on full display.

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Bristowe, 32, and Booth, 30, took full advantage of the tropical destination. The Bachelorette‘s former leading lady shared photos of the duo on a boat ride to her Instagram story.

Though they’re not hitched yet, Bristowe revealed in November that she got not just one, but two gowns for her big day.

“My girlfriend is [bridal designer] Hayley Paige here in New York,” she explained during an appearance on now-defunct podcast The Morning Breath. “So she obviously gets super excited over wedding dresses, and we’ve talked about it. So she’s just shown me some of her designs, and I think I chose one that I really loved.”

Since saying yes to her dresses, Bristowe admitted that her zest for planning the celebration has been ignited.

“I want him to go try on a tuxedo or something to get him in the mood,” she shared, as she turned to Booth and said, “I want you to do something that gets you in the mood because it did get me in the mood.”