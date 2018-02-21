Did Dean Unglert Propose to Lesley Murphy on the Bachelor Winter Games Finale?!

Bachelor Winter Games host Chris Harrison has teased a “surprising, romantic and beautiful marriage proposal” on Thursday night’s reunion show — so is Dean Unglert the guy who pops the question?

In a promo for the finale, Unglert — a fan-favorite on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette who earned a playboy reputation as the center of a love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise — bends down on one knee for Lesley Murphy.

Lesley and Dean ABC

Then, the camera pans to someone holding a Neil Diamond engagement ring … but only time will tell if Unglert, 26, really asked Murphy, 30, to marry him. (Remember that super playful kissing competition?)

Murphy previously told PEOPLE that she connected with Unglert because of their shared sad history: “We bonded over the fact that both of our moms had breast cancer and his mom unfortunately passed away. He knew about my surgery and my recent double mastectomy. He had the sweetest things to say about it. He was like, ‘I commend you so much for doing that.’”

“We’re very different people, but that’s attractive in a way. He drew me in,” she added. Not to mention,“He’s hard to look away from!

Either way, wedding bells could be ringing for two of the international contestants in Vermont — and it looks like virgin Ashley Iaconetti finally heads to the fantasy suite.

The season finale of Bachelor Winter Games airs on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.