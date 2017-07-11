Is Blac Chyna Violating an NDA with Explosive Revenge Porn Claims Against Rob Kardashian?

Rob Kardashian‘s family has noticeably remained silent in the wake of his social media rampage against Blac Chyna. But now, it’s been suggested by ABC News that reps for Kim Kardashian West are claiming her brother’s ex-fiancée has violated a strict legal agreement with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

After Kardashian, 30, went on his explosive social media rampage against Chyna, 29, last week, in which he took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly post graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex, the model–turned–entrepreneur sat down for an in-depth interview about the incident (which her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, called an act of “revenge porn”).

ABC News says that, when they reached for comment about Chyna’s claims against Kardashian West’s younger brother, the selfie queen responded only by sending a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that Chyna signed as a condition for her appearance on the Kardashian reality shows, including E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna — thus tacitly suggested she had breached the contract’s terms.

(According to Walter Mosley, Chyna’s rep and co-counsel with Bloom, no one from the Kardashian-Jenner family has yet reached out to his client. For his part, Kardashian and his family have not responded to PEOPLE’s repeated requests for comment.)

According to the documents obtained by ABC News, Chyna signed the NDA on June 10, 2016. “[Chyna] shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees,” a portion of the agreement reads.

On Monday, Chyna appeared at Los Angeles Superior Court with Bloom, her rep and Bloom’s co-counsel Walter Mosley, and a small group of friends. She was granted temporary restraining orders against Kardashian, which included barring him from posting about her on social media and sharing photos of their daughter, Dream, or Chyna’s eldest child King Cairo.

In the restraining order filings, Chyna made multiple allegations about Kardashian, including that he hit her during an argument on April 8; he was suicidal and had sent her text messages claiming that he was going to take his own life if she “didn’t do what he wanted me to do”; and claimed that Kardashian owned a gun.

During a press conference outside the courthouse on Monday morning, Chyna told reporters: “I would first and foremost like the thank the judge for granting me this restraining order to protect me, and I’m going to get back to co-parenting Dream.”

Bloom also gave a statement: “I’m pleased to announce that in court this morning we had a complete and total victory. The judge gave us everything we asked for, which is a set of very strong and enforceable restraining orders against Rob Kardashian, restraining him from coming near her and restraining him from cyberbulling, restraining him from posting anything about her online of personal nature, including photos and videos. As we have said all along, revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse and is also a crime in California and 38 other states, and it’s a civil wrong. I have been very pleased to stand with Chyna and Walter on this important women’s rights issue.”

Kardashian did not appear in court, but his lawyer Robert Shapiro — who worked with the star’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on the O.J. Simpson case — and attorney Samantha Klein appeared on his behalf. After the order was granted, Shapiro told press that the welfare of Kardashian and Chyna’s daughter continues to be of foremost importance, saying, “Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only — whatever is in the best interest of the child.”

Though the family has been silent since the incident, a source close to Kardashian’s famous family told PEOPLE last week that the reality stars are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source, noting that the family is focusing on ensuring Dream’s welfare. “At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”