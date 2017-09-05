Did a 'Mommy Makeover' Plastic Surgery Procedure Lead to Brandi Redmond's Miscarriage?

Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond is opening up more about the miscarriage she suffered — and a plastic surgery procedure she worries might have led to it.

On Monday’s all-new episode, the 39-year-old former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and her husband Bryan Redmond went to see OB/GYN Dr. Holt to check in about Brandi’s fertility.

“I’ve been having baby fever in a major way,” said Brandi, who already is a mother to young daughters Brooklyn and Brinkley. “Bryan is the only boy in his family. So it would mean a lot to him to have a little boy to carry on his name.”

While at the doctor, Brandi revealed that a year prior, she underwent the “mommy makeover” — a popular cosmetic surgery that addresses a woman’s post-pregnancy body issues by (typically) combining a tummy tuck, fat and stretch mark removal and breast lift, augmentation or enhancement in a single surgery.

“With my mommy makeover, my core of my stomach was separated,” Brandi explained. “So they sewed it back together very tightly, and I was made aware that if I were to have another pregnancy, that baby may not be able to grow to full term.”

Months after the surgery, Brandi learned she was pregnant while on vacation in Florida. An ultrasound at a local medical center revealed she had miscarried, the baby’s heartbeat undetectable.

“I feel like I just blame myself doing the mommy makeover,” Brandi said in tears.

Dr. Holt did her best to comfort Brandi, telling the Dallas Housewife that the surgery likely did not have anything to do with her miscarriage.

“I wouldn’t blame yourself at all,” she said. “Tons of people get pregnant after mommy makeover without any problems whatsoever. While you’re here, if you wanted to see your fertility potential, then we’re able to do that for you.”

Brandi appeared to feel better but still worried about the health risks of having another child.

“If I were to get pregnant, it’s scary just because of all of the possibilities that come with it,” she said. “I might have another miscarriage or I might have a child that’s a premie. So all of those things, they weigh heavily on me.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.