Dick Gautier, Best Known as Hymie the Robot in Get Smart, Dies at 85

Tony-nominated actor Dick Gautier, known for his role in Bye, Bye Birdie and the hit TV sitcom Get Smart, has reportedly died. He was 85.

Gautier’s daughter Denise told The Hollywood Reporter that her father died Friday night at an assisted living facility in Arcadia, California, after suffering from a longtime illness.

Gautier started his career working as a stand-up comic and he went on to star as Conrad Birdie in the hit 1960 musical Bye, Bye Birdie. His Elvis-inspired role scored him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Another beloved role of Gautier’s was his portrayal of Hymie the robot on the hit 1960s sitcom Get Smart. Portraying Hymie, Gautier quickly became a fan-favorite, despite his few appearances on the show.

In 1989, Gautier returned as Hymie for the TV movie Get Smart Again!, and he lent his voice to several animated shows, including Tom and Jerry and The Addams Family. His latest role was a cameo on Nip/Tuck in 2010.