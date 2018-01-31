Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Join House of Cards as Production Resumes

Netflix is building on House of Cards‘ foundation, adding Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear to the cast as production resumes on the sixth and final season on Wednesday.

The streaming giant announced the news nearly three months after Kevin Spacey was fired from the political drama in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal.

Lane and Kinnear will play siblings in the revamped series, but it’s not yet clear how the Oscar nominees’ characters are connected to Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood, who will become the center of the series without its former lead, Spacey’s murderous President Frank Underwood.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” Netflix said in early November, less than a week after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp went public with allegations that a then-26-year-old Spacey made sexual advances towards Rapp when the latter was 14 years old.

Responding to the allegations in October, Spacey said he was “horrified” and offered “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” but insisted that he did not remember that night. He used his response to Rapp’s allegations to come out as gay, a move that was met with criticism from the LGBTQ community. A wave of allegations has followed, but Spacey has remained silent since seeking treatment in November.

Netflix suspended production on the Emmy-winning series following the allegations and ditched a Spacey-starring Gore Vidal biopic. During the hiatus, producers began to retool House of Cards‘ final season without Spacey.

Christopher Plummer replaced Spacey in All The Money in the World as Ridley Scott rushed to reshoot Spacey’s scenes weeks before the film hit theaters late last year.