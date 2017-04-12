DeVon Franklin and Lisa Joyner to Co-Host TLC's This Is Life Live — Revealing Raw Real Life Moments

TLC will be bringing even more raw and real to the TV screen.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that preacher and film and television producer DeVon Franklin is joining Emmy-winning journalist Lisa Joyner to co-host This is Life Live, a four-night TV event premiering April 23 on TLC.

The new live event will go inside the lives of families across the United States to deliver life altering moments as they occur in real time.

It will follow the personal journeys of families that are about to experience an extraordinary circumstance on live TV, as well as capture the inspiring, shocking and emotional moments from real life.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Each night of the four-night event, Franklin and Joyner — who currently hosts TLC’s Long Lost Family — will go live from across the country and share two unique stories of families and their loved ones as they experience a pivotal moment, which will be followed by a live digital after show.

Viewers can expect to see the miracle of a woman walking for the first time and a deaf parent hearing a child say “I love you.”

This is Life Live premieres April 23 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.