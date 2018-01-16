Devin Walker Sets His Sights on Champ Johnny Bananas on The Challenge: Vendettas

Devin Walker didn’t come to play around this season on MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look!

The Are You The One? alum is on his third time around on the longstanding competition show and is aiming for the big guy, six-time winner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. The two are competing against each other and four other players in Tuesday night’s episode for a chance to join the Troika, a group of three players who decide which competitor will face elimination.

Devin Walker (left) and Johnny Bananas MTV

“I have a dad bod, but little do they know, I will sacrifice anything to make sure none of them win. Especially Bananas, he’s f—-,” Walker says in the exclusive clip above.

The two are suspended above high above water on a large platform in the shape of a hashtag with the objective of navigating it and transporting tokens to the other side. And Devenanzio, who is the most prolific and successful player in the history of the show, isn’t going down without a fight.

“Once I see that Devin is making a play for this Troika, I have to do the same,” he says. “I’m not gonna leave my fate in the hands of Devin. It’s just not happening.”

The Challenge: Vendettas airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.