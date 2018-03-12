The Ladies of Desperate Housewives: Where Are They Now?

TERI HATCHER

Earning a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award during the show's run, Hatcher — who played Susan Mayer a.k.a. the emotional anchor of Desperate Housewives — has recently been plagued by rumors that she's "broke, homeless and living out" of her van. Hatcher — who is mom to daughter Emerson, with ex-husband Jon Tenney — has denied these claims, which were first reported by a tabloid.

"On the cover yesterday [Star magazine has] an article that says exactly that — it's totally absurd — that I am broke and homeless and living out of my van," said the actress, who has been shooting her YouTube series, Van Therapy, in a televised interview that aired March 2018. "They said they were going to run this story about me being broke, and I think they even used the word suicidal and homeless and whatever. And my lawyer and my publicist said, ‘Categorically not true, you can’t print that, she’s doing a YouTube show, that’s her van, she has many homes in many states all over the country. There’s nothing about this that’s true,’ ” explained Hatcher, adding: “And then they went and ran it anyway. And that is even more egregious that it was so purposefully hurtful."

As for how she feels about a potential reboot of the show? “I’d be the first person [to return]. I never wanted it to be over. I love those characters,” she told ITV's Loose Women that same month.