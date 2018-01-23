Derick Dillard is continuing to defend his controversial views on transgenderism, which resulted in him being fired from TLC.

Dillard, who formerly appeared on TLC’s Counting On with wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard, wrote in an Instagram comment that he believes he shares the same outlook on transgenderism as most Americans.

In the comment section of a photo shared to his Instagram account on Sunday, an account holder said they were “glad” Dillard was let go from the network this past fall as a result of previous comments he made about fellow TLC star and 17-year-old trasngender rights activist Jazz Jennings.

“I’m glad Derick was fired from Counting On. Enough is enough with all of his nonsense,” user Travelingafar wrote.

The father of two — he shares sons Israel, 32 months, and Samuel, 6 months, with Jill, 26 — responded, “@Travelingafar my view is no different than most Americans, but I just mentioned it…”

Derick Dillard/Instagram

His latest comments come months after he called Jennings’ reality show I Am Jazz (which is also on TLC) “an oxymoron” for being a “reality show which follows a non-reality” in August. At the time he also wrote on Twitter: ” ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

Three months later, Dillard, 28, made comments on Twitter in early November in which he said he believed the transgender teen was being taken advantage of in order to promote an agenda, and that he pitied her.

After writing on Twitter about how what America needs right now is unity, Dillard replied to a Twitter user who suggested that Dillard sometimes came off as hateful.

“I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way.” Dillard wrote, continuing to refer to Jennings by male pronounces — which he came under fire for back in August. “Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

“I think it’s important to have a mature discussion,” Dillard added. “I am just expressing my concerns, as a Christian. The beauty of the world is that everybody is not like me.”

“Jazz is being taken advantage of, as part of a larger agenda. I really have nothing against the kid and wish him all the best in life. I just hate seeing him used this way,” he added.

Following his comments, TLC issued the following statement about Dillard: “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”