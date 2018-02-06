Derek Hough Is Grateful His 'Love' Hayley Erbert Is Safe After DWTS Tour Bus Crash

Derek Hough recognizes that life can change in an instant after a tour bus carrying his Dancing with the Stars family, possibly including girlfriend Hayley Erbert, crashed in Iowa.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old performer shared a photo with Erbert, 23, on his Instagram taken at his sister Julianne Hough‘s July 8 Idaho wedding.

“I’m so thankful my love is safe,” he captioned the romantic snap. “To my DWTS family. I love you all and I am so glad you are all safe after such a terrible accident. Be strong, be safe and I will see you very soon.”

Hough spent the weekend in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

A source told PEOPLE that “everyone’s rattled” and some members of the cast suffered minor injuries in the accident but, ultimately, “everyone’s okay.”

The official DWTS: Live! tour Instagram account announced hours before its scheduled show in Ames, Iowa, that Monday evening’s production would be canceled due to the crash, which occurred because of bad weather.

“To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight,” the caption stated. “Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon.”

It remains unclear who was aboard the vehicle. DWTS pros Keo Motsepe, Emma Slater, Artem Chigvinstev, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten are on the tour, along with troupe members Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert, Brandon Armstrong and Sasha Farber.

Local news outlet KCCI 8 reported that the bus crashed on Interstate 80. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig told the outlet that seven people were killed on multiple Iowa roads Monday due to inclement weather.

Throughout the course of their relationship, Derek has shared sweet images of himself and Erbert to Instagram, including a post in celebration of #NationalGirlfriendDay.

“Nothing better in the world than sharing your experiences with the woman you love,” he captioned a series of photos taken on the Emmy Awards red carpet. “Everything is amplified in the best possible way. #love #emmys #redcarpet @hayley.erbert.”

In November 2016, Hough opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the possibility of marriage and children in his future.

“You know, if you would have asked me like a year ago, or two years ago, I’d probably [have been] like, ‘I’m not really looking [for that].’ But I’m kind of in a place now in my life, kind of in a transition, and yeah — I see myself married with kids within the next five years, so, we’ll see,” he said.