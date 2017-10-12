Derek Hough is celebrating the woman that he loves.

In honor of girlfriend Hayley Erbert‘s 23rd birthday on Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars alum posted a loving photo to Instagram of the couple sharing a kiss.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful @hayley.erbert ❤️🎉” Derek, 32, captioned the image, which was captured at sister Julianne Hough‘s July 8 Idaho wedding.

Julianne, 29, also took to social media to share some fond memories of Erbert and gave a birthday shout-out to her #WomanCrushWednesday.

“So grateful for your beautiful friendship, your sisterhood, your Niké slides, your willingness to go “Full Out” during that awesome dance my girls did for me at our wedding, the fact that you can eat a whole bag of Spicy Fire Hot Cheetos without passing out, I love that we watch Disney movies after a night out, I love that you never make it through a movie and fall asleep every time, I love that you don’t get any of my childhood 90’s references,” Julianne wrote.

“I love that your heart is so big and full of love and that you give that heart to my brother, I absolutely cherish the time that you farted on derek during your dance in the first MOVE tour and laughed hysterically about it,” she continued, and added, “Basically I just freakin LOVE you babe! I hope your birthday is as wonderful as you! Can’t wait to celebrate with you tonight!! 🙂 🎉🎊🎁.”

Throughout the course of their relationship, Derek has shared sweet images of himself and Erbert to Instagram, including a post in celebration of #NationalGirlfriendDay.

“Nothing better in the world than sharing your experiences with the woman you love,” he captioned a series of photos taken on the Emmy Awards red carpet. “Everything is amplified in the best possible way. #love #emmys #redcarpet @hayley.erbert.”

Last November, Derek opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the possibility of marriage and children in his future.

“You know, if you would have asked me like a year ago, or two years ago, I’d probably [have been] like: ‘I’m not really looking [for that].’ But I’m kind of in a place now in my life, kind of in a transition, and yeah — I see myself married with kids within the next five years, so, we’ll see,” he shared.