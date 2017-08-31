Two former pro athletes are joining Dancing with the Stars!

When the season 25 premiere airs in mid-September, audiences will see NBA alum Derek Fisher compete, a source tells PEOPLE.

Fisher, 43, was signed to multiple teams throughout his time in the NBA, including the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2004, before turning to coaching with the New York Knicks from 2014-16.

On Tuesday, Fisher entered a no contest plea related to a DUI crash that occurred earlier this summer. The retired NBA star reportedly flipped his car on the 101 Freeway in California just after 3 a.m. on June 5, according to multiple outlets. Fisher and his passenger, former Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, walked away unharmed, but he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He entered a no contest plea to the traffic misdemeanor of driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 percent, his rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE.

Also joining Fisher in the reality dance competition is former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen, a second source confirms to PEOPLE. (Entertainment Tonight first reported the news.)

At the age of 11, Arlen got sick and was later diagnosed with “two equally rare conditions: Transverse Myelitis and Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis, autoimmune disorders that caused swelling in my brain and spinal cord,” Arlen, 22, wrote in a May 2016 ESPN essay. She spent “10 years in a wheelchair paralyzed from the waist down.”

But six years later, at the age of 17, Arlen made the USA Paralympic swim team and competed at the London Games in 2012 when she “brought home three silver medals and a gold in the 100-meter freestyle.”

“Then, on Nov. 11, 2015,” she “took a small step” and “five months later, on March 3, 2016, I let go of the crutches and put one foot in front of the other. I haven’t stopped since,” she wrote.

PEOPLE previously reported that Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will also compete this season

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.