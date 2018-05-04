May the 4th be with you, sure, but today isn’t just all about Star Wars day. It’s also National Firefighters Day, a cause that’s especially near and dear to actor Denis Leary, who starred for seven seasons on the firefighting dramedy Rescue Me and then went on to launch the Leary Firefighters Foundation.

Friday marked the actor’s second annual Denis Leary FDNY Firefighters Challenge event at the FDNY Training Academy in New York City, where Leary, alongside pals Steve Buscemi (who was once a former real life FDNY firefighter!), Rachael Ray and John Slattery, joined civilian participants in undergoing firefighter training challenges.

The event raised funds for much-needed firefighting equipment and support to to the firefighters that Leary says so “selflessly serve to protect our communities.”

In a statement Leary, 60, added, “Last year’s event was a huge success that allowed us to provide new equipment, training and technology to departments across the country.”

Several of Leary’s colleagues were on hand to witness the event, including his Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll costar Liz Gillies.

To donate to the Leary Firefighters Foundation, please click here.