This article originally appeared on EW.com.

A new year means more “Ew!” for The Tonight Show. On Monday, Demi Lovato followed in the footsteps of her pop star contemporaries Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus for the sketch, in which Jimmy Fallon reprised his 15-year-old teen girl character, Sara, “with no ‘h’ because ‘h’-s are ew.”

Lovato came in as one of Sara’s “besties forever and ever,” Emily, who needed some advice on her Spring Fling dress. The pair then took some “emojelfies” (emoji selfies), practiced kissing boys on pillows with the faces of Mario Lopez and Ed Sheeran, yelling at Sara’s step-dad Gary (A.D. Miles), and playing Sara’s “Ew!” lightning round.

Lovato didn’t really embrace the exaggerated Valley girl accent, but Fallon carried the sketch, especially when critiquing Emily’s emerald green dress and slowly pronouncing Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Fallon also shared a time-lapse video of himself transforming into Sara in the makeup chair. Watch above.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com