Hey, it’s Demi Lovato and Cole Sprouse … and you’re watching a Disney Channel reunion!

The lead actors of Sonny with a Chance and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles together on Wednesday evening with Camp Rock alum Alyson Stoner, Jessie star Debby Ryan and So Random! alum Matthew Scott Montgomery, who also happens to be one of Lovato’s best friends.

“Disney Channel reunion!” Lovato, 25, captioned a group photo on Instagram Story while Montgomery wrote on Instagram: “Season finale of my life aka disney high reunion.”

The fivesome was celebrating another Disney Channel graduate that night: Lemonade Mouth‘s Hayley Kiyoko.

Cole Sprouse Demi Lovato/Instagram

Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Debby Ryan and Demi Lovato

Kiyoko, 27, hosted her album release party at Hollywood bar No Vacancy following the success of her debut record, Expectations, which dropped on March 30.

In addition, Lovato was celebrating the end of her massively popular Tell Me You Love Me tour, which completed its U.S. leg in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sprouse, 25, who now stars on CW’s Riverdale series, returned from a Paris trip with costar and rumored girlfriend Lili Reinhart just hours before the reunion.

Recently, Stoner, 24, shared her struggle to embrace her sexuality in a personal Teen Vogue essay about how she fell in love with a woman for the first time in her life. The star, who has been featured in films such as Step Up and Cheaper by the Dozen, does not label her sexuality but instead said she now realizes she is attracted to men, women and those who do not define themselves in those terms.

Stoner described in detail about how she realized she was not attracted to just men after she became “mesmerized and intimidated” when she attended a dance workshop and met her female instructor.