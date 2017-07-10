DeMario Jackson Will Attend Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Reunions After On-Camera Sex Scandal

In the wake of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the latter confirmed this weekend that he will, in fact, be returning to the show.

After the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise temporarily stopped production and sent all the contestants home in order to investigate a potential misconduct incident between Olympios and Jackson, it was unclear who would return. In a new video interview with TMZ, however, Jackson confirmed that he would return to the franchise for this season’s Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette, as well as the upcoming reunion show of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I’m doing the Men Tell All for The Bachelorette and I’ll be doing Paradise as well,” Jackson told TMZ. “I owe it to my cast mates. They’ve been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to thank them all personally, face to face — give them all hugs and bro out or sis out, or whatever. They’ve been so helpful.”

After the investigations concluded, Olympios announced she would not be returning to Bachelor in Paradise. But if she did show up at the reunion, Jackson said he has no plans to confront her.

“It’s not in me. That’s not who I am as a person,” Jackson said. “I’m not one of those petty people. I’m a very forgiving person. I’ll wait for her to do it. If she wants to come up to me, we can talk on camera. We can talk offline. Whether it’s there or in the future, 10 years from now.”

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise is set to debut later this summer.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com