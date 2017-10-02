DeMario Jackson on Friendship with Corinne Olympios After Bachelor Scandal: 'I Have the Utmost Respect for Her'

DeMario Jackson “has nothing but love” for Corinne Olympios — but don’t expect another Bachelor in Paradise romance.

Jackson, 30, attended Amber Rose‘s third annual SlutWalk in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, where he talked to reporters about his friendship with Olympios despite the sex scandal that led The Bachelor spin-off to postpone filming this summer.

“Here’s the thing. In the media — the media wanted black versus white. They wanted angry black guy, they wanted this little white girl. But in reality, both of us were put against each other,” he said.

The reality star explained that he and Olympios, 24, had a two-hour dinner during which they discussed the incident and straightened out what happened from their own perspectives.

After they got everything sorted out, there was no bad blood — but Jackson said that’s not what the public wanted.

“It was one of those things that people want us not to be friends. They want to paint a particular narrative,” he explained. “Even now the narrative is they’re friends now. It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s fake.’ “It’s always you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. ”

“I have the utmost respect for her, nothing but love for her,” he continued. “She’s back home right now and next week we’re going out, we’re having fun. She’s my homie, straight-up homie.”

Last month, Olympios was all smiles walking beside Jackson as they left TAO restaurant in Hollywood. Jackson wore a black shirt with “Said She Need a Ring Like Carmelo” (lyrics from Frank Ocean’s song, “Nikes”) written across it. Olympios wore a lavender tank top and black pants.

In late August, the pair was photographed hugging and laughing outside of Nightingale in West Hollywood, with Olympios jumping into Jackson’s arms and playfully planting a kiss on his cheek.

Despite their mended relationship, Jackson said he and Olympios are not romantically involved.

“I’m not trying to date or do anything. My life is too crazy,” he said. “I would be doing an injustice to any woman bringing her into his wildfire of a life that I live. The only person I’m dating is my career.”

