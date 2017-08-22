DeMario Jackson Had No Idea How Big BiP Scandal Would Be — Though His Dad Did Say 'Reality TV Isn't for You'

DeMario Jackson is opening up about the Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal that left him feeling suicidal.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s episode of BiP, the reality star sits down with Chris Harrison to candidly discuss how the scandal’s aftermath affected him and how he didn’t initially realize the severity of the situation.

“I had no idea,” Jackson recalls of returning home from the set in Mexico. “I remember calling my dad and was like, ‘Man I got kicked off.’ He was like, ‘Oh this reality stuff really isn’t for you.’ We laughed and I remember landing and calling my mom. My mom [said] the same exact thing, she was like, ‘What?’ ”

“Even on the way home you didn’t really know the gravity of the situation?” Harrison asks.

“Definitely,” says Jackson. “When I left, it was just I’m getting kicked off and Corinne was going to be kicked off as well and that’s all I knew. I went home and went out with my dad. We had dinner and we caught up and that was it.”

In June, production on season 4 was temporarily suspended after two show producers voiced their concerns after a sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson was caught on cameras.

Olympios and Jackson both subsequently retained legal counsel and released statements in the days following the production shut down by Warner Bros. to investigate the “misconduct” and all of the contestants were sent home.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” Olympios said in a statement to PEOPLE via her rep.

Jackson said in his own statement: “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

The contestant previously told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “been through hell” since Warner Bros. halted production and conducted an internal investigation, which was later cleared after they deemed nothing improper had occurred. Jackson now feels he’s finally been “vindicated” after the BiP premiere aired.

“I feel like they rolled enough of the tape,” Jackson told ET. “You can’t show too much, because that’s gonna disrespect Corinne and I, and I just feel like it wouldn’t be the best or the classiest thing to do. But, they showed enough.”

He added: “The public, they need to see something. I think they just needed to see [that] she’s lucid. I’m lucid. We’re swimming around. We’re having fun. We’re friends. It wasn’t like I’m some predator who was at the bar waiting for the girl to get extremely drunk, then I’m like, ‘Oops! Let me pounce on her.’ No, it was very mutual and, in fact, she was a little bit of the aggressor in it, and I love how they painted the picture and the story of us actually talking, mingling, getting to know each other.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.