DeMario Jackson's Ex-Girlfriend Defends Him as Bachelor in Paradise Scandal Unfolds: 'He's Not Evil-Spirited'

DeMario Jackson‘s ex-girlfriend is defending the Bachelor in Paradise contestant amid the ongoing scandal that he and Corinne Olympios are at the center of.

Alexis Thexton was introduced to audiences on the current season of The Bachelorette when she revealed to Rachel Lindsay that she had been dating Jackson for about seven months when he suddenly disappeared and stopped answering her texts and calls, only to later find out he was a contestant on the show.

“He literally did not break up with me whatsoever. He was supposed to be coming over one day and then just suddenly stopped answering my messages and then three days later I saw him on the TV, going on as one of the early guys they introduced. I was completely blindsided,” Thexton, 20, tells PEOPLE about Jackson.

Although she was visibly angry when she confronted Jackson on the show, and now admits she doesn’t “think he’s a good person,” she says the allegations that are being brought against Jackson are outside of his character.

“As much as I think he’s a really s—– dude and he’s not a good person, he’s also not the type of person to ever do something like that and take advantage of somebody who was not conscious or not in a state to give their consent,” Thexton, 20, tells PEOPLE about Jackson’s character.

“He loves attention. He’s very charming. Very charismatic. He loves people. He’s always partying. … But he’s not an evil-spirited person,” says Thexton.

Thexton, who says she has not seen or spoken to Jackson since her confrontation on The Bachelorette, adds: “I don’t think he’s good person but, like I said, I don’t think he would do something this horrific and I don’t think he deserves to have his life ruined by these claims.”

On Sunday, Warner Bros. released a statement announcing that production had been suspended on Paradise due to what the production company is calling a “misconduct.”

Sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that production was halted after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between Jackson and a female cast mate, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day. PEOPLE previously opted not to identify the female contestant out of respect to the privacy of victims of alleged sexual assault, but Olympios, 25, later confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that she was the woman: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4.”



In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Jackson said, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

While the ABC show’s fate remains up in the air, a source told PEOPLE BiP will not be resuming this summer. “There are no authorities involved, no law enforcement but the incident was flagged internally and they take these matter seriously, so they’re looking into it. But Bachelor in Paradise will not be resuming — this summer at least.”

A source close to production at WB said the investigation is still ongoing, but they believe the matter will be resolved quickly.