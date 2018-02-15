Bachelor in Paradise‘s DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios are spending the most romantic day of the year together.

During former Bachelorette contestant Eric Bigger’s podcast, Bigger Talks, on Wednesday, Jackson shared details of his friendly relationship with Olympios, even sharing their Valentine’s Day date plans.

“I can’t wait for tonight,” he said.

“Just for the fact that – you know, we’re homies. We’re really good friends, and you know, we just enjoy each other’s company and we like to take things slow,” Jackson added.

Further clarifying, “We hang out. We have fun, and you know, that’s it.”

DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios Photographer Group/Splash News

Despite the BiP sex scandal that rocked season 4’s production last summer, Jackson and Olympios remain close.

The pair has been spotted out and about multiple times over the past few months, sharing a friendly embrace in late August, leaving TAO restaurant in Hollywood in late September, and most recently celebrating Halloween together in Los Angeles.

DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios in Octobe Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In October, Jackson opened up about his friendship with Olympios.

“In the media — the media wanted black versus white. They wanted angry black guy, they wanted this little white girl. But in reality, both of us were put against each other,” he said at the time.

“It was one of those things that people want us not to be friends. They want to paint a particular narrative. Even now the narrative is they’re friends now,” he explained. “It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s fake.’ It’s always you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t.”