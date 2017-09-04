Who’s Rachel Lindsay shading in her cryptic Bachelor tweet? DeMario Jackson seems to think the dig’s about him, and he’s firing back.

The drama began Friday, when Lindsay tweeted, “These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting… # loyalty,” prompting a social media frenzy as fans guessed who may have betrayed the Bachelorette star. (For the record, Wells Adams and Alexis Waters are in the clear.)

Some in the franchise applauded Lindsay’s honesty.

“SOOOOOOO true,” Olivia Caridi, the so-called “villain” of Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor, replied.

These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting…#loyalty — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) September 2, 2017

Lol Agreed…I'm def not talkin about her. — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) September 2, 2017

Many of Lindsay’s followers speculated she’s calling out her pals from Nick Viall‘s season. Many of them appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and befriended Jackson, who infamously betrayed her trust on The Bachelorette when another woman he’d been seeing showed up on a group date.

So, Jackson posted an Instagram of himself, Dean Unglert and Adam Gottschalk together at Avenue Los Angeles — the same club where Raven Gates and Kristina Shulman partied, according to their own photos.

My girls 💕👯 @kristinaschulman @whitneyfransway A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

“Someone said, ‘These bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting’ and I disagree. These bachelor friendships got me through a dark time and I’m grateful for my brothers, sisters, and bachelor nation,” Jackson wrote, alluding to his BiP castmates’ show of support after his sex scandal with Corinne Olympios.

“Hopefully that someone will find real love in paradise next year and stop being petty on social networks,” he added, suggesting Lindsay’s engagement to Bryan Absolo won’t last.

Commenters called the remark a low blow.

“Are you 5 DeMario? Leave her and her relationship alone,” one wrote.

“Remember, @therachlindsay got the man, the career, and that bank,” another said. “She’s living her best life. You stop being petty, D.”

This isn’t the pair’s first online feud: After Jackson alleged on a podcast that Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette, was only “attracted to white men” during the series, she called him out on Instagram.

“Demario never knew me and still doesn’t,” she wrote.