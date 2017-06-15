DeMario Jackson Claims He Was Fired in the Wake of Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: Reports

DeMario Jackson is claiming that he has been fired from his job in the wake of the Bachelor in Paradise controversy.

Jackson, who began working as a recruiting consultant at Michael Page in Los Angeles last September according to his LinkedIn account, told Inside Edition he has been terminated from his position since news of the now-halted BiP season 4 broke over the weekend. Entertainment Tonight also confirmed that Jackson lost his position.

“My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud,” Jackson, 30, told Inside Edition in a new interview. “The only thing I want is the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out through those videos.”

“I don’t blame anyone right now,” the season 13 Bachelorette alum said. “The only thing I want is the tapes.”

On Sunday, Warner Bros. released a statement announcing that production had been suspended on Paradise due to what the production company is calling a “misconduct.”

Sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that production was halted after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between Jackson and a female cast mate, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day. PEOPLE previously opted not to identify the female contestant out of respect to the privacy of victims of alleged sexual assault, but Corinne Olympios, 25, later confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that she was the woman.



Jackson also released a statement on Wednesday addressing the incident: “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

According to a source close to Jackson, the BiP star “has been in high spirits” since the investigation and is confident his reputation will soon be cleared.

“He certainly isn’t the man he’s being portrayed to be,” the source told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “It’s hard for his loved ones to sit and watch most of the slanderous accusations and comments from individuals who don’t know anything about who he is. I think the truth may tell [a] different story than what’s been reported thus far.”

While the ABC show’s fate remains up in the air, a source told PEOPLE BiP will not be resuming this summer. “There are no authorities involved, no law enforcement but the incident was flagged internally and they take these matter seriously, so they’re looking into it. But Bachelor in Paradise will not be resuming — this summer at least.”

Michael Page did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.