Throwback Tuesday! Cassandra Steele and Miriam McDonald of Degrassi Reunite for a Selfie

It’s time for a Degrassi Community School class reunion!

Cassandra Steele and Miriam McDonald of the Canadian drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation thrilled fans with a surprise reunion documented by a series of selfies.

“The OG of my youth,” Steele captioned a smiling photo of the duo, known better as best friends Manny and Emma to Degrassi lovers.

McDonald shared a similar snap on Instagram, writing, “Just like the old days.”

Followers couldn’t get enough of the reunion. “This is everything!” commented one fan, while another wrote, “THIS WARMS OUR HEARTS, AS YOUR FANS. YALL HAVE MADE OUR CHILDHOODS.”

Although TeenNick canceled Degrassi after 14 seasons, Netflix continues to stream new episodes in a spin-off called Degrassi: Next Class. In fact, McDonald reprised her old character for an episode of the new series.

👯just like the old days A photo posted by Miriam McDonald (@miriamkatherine26) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:35pm PST

Last year, notable Degrassi alum Drake – who went by Aubrey Graham during his time acting on the show – got together with three of his old costars. Daniel Clark (Sean Cameron), Adam Ruggiero (Marco Del Rossi) and Lauren Collins (Paige Michalchuk) posed for a picture with the rapper at the Toronto screening of We Are Disorderly.