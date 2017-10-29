People

Weddings

Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Is Married!

By @DanaRoseFalcone

Posted on

Pauly DelVecchio Instagram Story

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese and her longtime boyfriend Christopher Buckner are married!

The pair, who got engaged last year during a trip to Mexico, tied the knot Saturday at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey.

The evening ceremony took place outside among the vineyards, and then guests — including her former MTV castmates Jenni “JWoww” FarleyVinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — moved inside for the cocktail hour and reception. Jersey-based bakery Chocolate Carousel made the wedding cake.

Vinny Guadagnino Instagram Story

DelVecchio, Farley, Giancola, Guadagnino and Polizzi all surprised Cortese last month by kicking off her bachelorette party weekend with dinner at Martorano’s in Atlantic City.

@deenanicolemtv Wedding !! 🕺🎉 @djpaulyd @vinnyguadagnino @snooki

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

“I love all these people so much,” Cortese, 30, wrote on Instagram Sept. 23. (The reality star’s bridesmaids also threw her a bachelorette weekend in New Orleans in August, which included partying in the French Quarter and a drag brunch.)

Such an amazing surprise ❤️ #blessed #family @cafemartorano @harrahsresort #justacoupleofbucks

A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on

Giancola, 30, has been supporting Cortese throughout her journey to the altar, having attended her former housemate’s bridal shower back in May.

RELATED VIDEO: Snooki & JWOWW Describe Their Ideal ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion

“I’m so happy my sweetheart was able to come and celebrate with me today,” Cortese captioned a May 20 Instagram shot. “You have no idea how much it means to me Samantha. I love you mama.”

A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on

Cortese and Buckner have been counting down to the big day since their rehearsal dinner started last weekend at Italian eatery San Marzano in Freehold, New Jersey, the same town where the newlyweds met in 2011.