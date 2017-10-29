Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Is Married!

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese and her longtime boyfriend Christopher Buckner are married!

The pair, who got engaged last year during a trip to Mexico, tied the knot Saturday at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey.

The evening ceremony took place outside among the vineyards, and then guests — including her former MTV castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — moved inside for the cocktail hour and reception. Jersey-based bakery Chocolate Carousel made the wedding cake.

DelVecchio, Farley, Giancola, Guadagnino and Polizzi all surprised Cortese last month by kicking off her bachelorette party weekend with dinner at Martorano’s in Atlantic City.

Congrats to the blast in a glass @DeenaNicoleMTV on her wedding ! pic.twitter.com/J77gNBo7XF — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) October 29, 2017

@deenanicolemtv Wedding !! 🕺🎉 @djpaulyd @vinnyguadagnino @snooki A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

“I love all these people so much,” Cortese, 30, wrote on Instagram Sept. 23. (The reality star’s bridesmaids also threw her a bachelorette weekend in New Orleans in August, which included partying in the French Quarter and a drag brunch.)

Such an amazing surprise ❤️ #blessed #family @cafemartorano @harrahsresort #justacoupleofbucks A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Giancola, 30, has been supporting Cortese throughout her journey to the altar, having attended her former housemate’s bridal shower back in May.

“I’m so happy my sweetheart was able to come and celebrate with me today,” Cortese captioned a May 20 Instagram shot. “You have no idea how much it means to me Samantha. I love you mama.”

A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on May 20, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Cortese and Buckner have been counting down to the big day since their rehearsal dinner started last weekend at Italian eatery San Marzano in Freehold, New Jersey, the same town where the newlyweds met in 2011.