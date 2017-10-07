Elite Squad! Debra Messing Is Joined By Pals Connie Britton, Mariska Hargitay and Sophia Bush for Walk of Fame

Debra Messing officially has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — as well as the ultimate besties!

The Will & Grace star, 49, received the honor on Friday, with members of her elite squad in attendance: Mariska Hargitay, Connie Britton and Sophia Bush.

The quartet later posed together, gathering around Messing, who wore a vintage gold dress for the occasion, as they smiled widely for the cameras.

The actress was also joined by her 13-year-old son, Roman Zelman.

Messing, who is currently starring in the reboot of Will & Grace, gave a touching speech on her earliest memories of Hollywood.

“I think back to when my parents brought my brother and me to Hollywood the for the first time,” she said, according to ABC7. “Of course, we went to Universal Studios and Grauman’s Chinese Theater.”

“The Wizard of Oz was my favorite movie and I couldn’t believe that [I] was able to put my hand in Judy Garland’s hand print,” she continued. “It felt like I had touched her. I smiled all the way back to Rhode Island where my brother and I played Gilligan’s Island in the forest behind out house. I always played Ginger because I knew someday I’d be a natural redhead.”

The new season of Will & Grace premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.