Megyn Kelly‘s interview with the cast of Will & Grace raised quite a few eyebrows — Debra Messing‘s included.

Messing, 49, issued her take on the interview — and Kelly’s controversial comments — during an exchange with a fan Tuesday on Instagram.

“Why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That’s a fail!” the commenter wrote.

“Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning,” Messing responded. “The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

Kelly, 46, debuted her morning show Megyn Kelly Today on Monday with a segment promoting the upcoming return of the groundbreaking NBC comedy starring Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. Kelly made an awkward joke after she invited superfan Russell Turner on stage to meet his television idols.

“Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” Kelly asked.

Turner responded in good humor.

“I look at Will Truman and I’m like, ‘He has it made!’ Lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay?” he quipped. “Come on, trifecta.”

Kelly then revealed her show was awarding Turner two free tickets to a live Will & Grace taping in Los Angeles, an announcement that left the fan and audience giddy with excitement.

“I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!” said Kelly as the crowd applauded.

Online, viewers have taken aim at Kelly, slamming her for her “clueless” comments and labeling the segment as “cringeworthy.”

And the award for most cringeworthy talk show debut goes to.. Megyn Kelly for asking a Will & Grace fan if the show is why they "became gay" pic.twitter.com/Ij3LjDpEox — Steven Grossman (@stevengrossman) September 25, 2017

@TODAYshow Megyn Kelly said "the Gay thing" in front of the Will & Grace cast. She's clueless. — Melissa☘️ (@HennBoots) September 25, 2017

"I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing are going to work out great," Megyn Kelly said to a gay W&G superfan this morning. Really. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 25, 2017

Megyn Kelly is every mom trying waaaaay to hard to "relate" to her gay son but instead just makes it waaaaay worse pic.twitter.com/dh2sSi2kVq — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) September 25, 2017

I see things are off to a solid start over on Megyn Kelly's new show… https://t.co/fOUoaX0Yyu pic.twitter.com/DmMhvzX6km — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 25, 2017

Kelly did touch on the original NBC sitcom’s cultural impact, citing former Vice President Joe Biden saying “no other show had as much effect as calling people’s attention to gay rights.”

“It was surprising and incredibly gratifying,” co-creator David Kohan said in response. “We never set out — there was nothing — we were not an ideological thing. We were not set out to posit ideas into the zeitgeist. We were trying to do a show with four characters and trying to be funny. It was very satisfying. It gave a sense of something else was accomplished here.”

And Hayes raved about the interview, tweeting, “Having fun on the premiere episode of @megyntoday.”

The new season of Will & Grace premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC did not respond to a request for comment.