It was a touching tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds on Will & Grace‘s holiday episode Tuesday night.

Debra Messing, 49, shared a sweet selfie on Instagram hours before the show aired wearing the same costume that Reynolds was wearing in a portrait in the episode.

The “A Gay Olde Christmas” holiday special saw the cast transported back in time — and throughout the episode, the late actress’ visage, as depicted in a painting mounted on the wall, watched over them.

The actresses played mother and daughter duo, Grace and Bobbi Adler on the show. Messing grinned while pointing at Reynolds’ portrait in the photo, writing in the caption, “Debbie is with me in tonight’s flashback Christmas Episode. I love that portrait of her. It captures her Light. ❤️.”

After Reynolds’ death in December 2016, Messing mourned the loss of her TV mother, who guest starred in 10 episodes of Will & Grace.

“Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken,” Messing shared in an Instagram post when Reynold’s passed away after suffering a stroke.

The actress also described Reynolds as “pure energy & light when she came on stage.”

“She was loving, and bawdy, and playful – a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer,” Messing said of Reynolds.

“She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else ‘on the road’ to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working,” Messing added.

She concluded her tribute: “A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, “I got you, Debbie. Carrie’s waiting for you.” RIP Bobbie Adler.”

Will & Grace airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.