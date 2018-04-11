Dean Unglert Says He's Seeing a Therapist, Admits Lesley Murphy Was 'the One Thing' He Wanted

Dean Unglert is still working through his split from Lesley Murphy – and on himself.

The Bachelor Winter Games costars split last week after meeting on the Olympic-themed spinoff. But Unglert, 26, revealed on his iHeartRadio podcast Help! I Suck at Dating that he knows Murphy, 30, truly loved him.

“The one thing I want is just to know I feel loved back. I want to feel loved,” he said, as first reported by E! News. “The worst part about all of this is that Lesley did feel that way about me regardless of everything. I know that she did love me.”

“I got the one thing that I wanted but it still didn’t end up working out, which is one of the worst things to come to the realization of,” he added. “I’ve been meditating more and I’m going to start going to therapy this week.”

Murphy shared her own thoughts on what went wrong in their relationship earlier this week on Instagram.

“I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything,” she wrote. “All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves.”

In February, Unglert got down on one knee during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special to ask Murphy to move in with him. The pair spent 15 days on the road together after filming was finished for the show, but they were long distance the rest of the time.

“It hasn’t been easy, especially coming from the show where we lived together in a beautiful environment for a couple of weeks to basically being long distance and having to rely on FaceTime and text messages,” Murphy, who had a double mastectomy, told PEOPLE in February. “Long distance is never easy.”