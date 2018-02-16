Dean Unglert Turns Over a New Leaf on Bachelor Winter Games as Romance with Lesley Murphy Heats Up

When Dean Unglert signed up for The Bachelor Winter Games, he vowed not to make the same mistakes he made on Bachelor in Paradise. So far, we’re happy to report that he’s kept his word.

Sparks first flew between Dean, 26, and his Winter Games costar Lesley Murphy, 30, during Tuesday’s premiere, and thus far, they’re showing no signs of slowing down. On Thursday’s brand new episode, Lesley made it clear she needed an affirmation of commitment from Dean — and he delivered.

In case you’re not caught up, after initially vying for Rachel Lindsay‘s heart on The Bachelorette, Dean went on to make a name for himself in Paradise last summer, where he was responsible for the season’s longest-running — and perhaps most heart-wrenching — love triangle.

After weeks of bouncing back and forth between around Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman, he ultimately chose to pursue a relationship with Danielle. Heartbroken, Kristina left the show, so fans assumed Dean and Danielle would give things a shot. But — plot twist — on the season finale, he decided he still had feelings for Kristina and broke things off with Danielle. Long story short: It didn’t end up working out with Danielle or Kristina, and he faced the wrath of Bachelor Nation on Twitter for months.

Now, he appears to be turning over a new leaf — but not without a little pressure from Lesley. After she confronted him for being standoffish towards the beginning of the episode, he admitted he was just trying to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

“I’ve gotten myself into trouble by moving too quickly, and we moved very, very quickly,” he said. “I’m just treading cautiously at this point. The last nine months of my life have been defined by relationships and none of those relationships have been successful, so I definitely don’t want us to make the same mistakes that I already have.”

“I’m sorry if I can’t move as quickly as you want or need to,” he added. “I’m just concerned, you know.”

Lesley, for her part, made it clear that she’s a woman “who knows what she wants” — and wasn’t about to waste any time.

“I need somebody who is confident in themselves and willing to just like, take me and kiss me like they mean it,” she told him. “I get, to a certain extent, where you’re coming from, but you have to man up and grab my face and be like, ‘I want you.’ Because if you don’t, I’m gone.”

Dean finally acquiesced and offered her the date card he had won at the challenge earlier.

“I know I need to be a lot more decisive, because that’s what I lacked in Paradise,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to be given that opportunity to show everyone my true colors.”

The following morning, the two spent the day tubing together before settling down for another serious conversation.

“I’m 30, and I know exactly what I want,” Lesley said. “I want a guy who can really go below the surface — not just a pretty face.”

“I think that you embody so much of the person that I know that I need in my life,” Dean said. “And it’s hard to find a balance between liking you and not wanting to move too quickly. I don’t want to ruin things like I have in the past.”

But ultimately, he reassured her that he would do his best to open up and promised to fully commit to their relationship — and offered her his rose at the rose ceremony, keeping them both safe and secure for another week.

“I want to throw caution to the wind and just go with it,” said Lesley. “I can’t wait to see where it goes.”

PEOPLE recently confirmed the two are still together — and if their recent social media is any indication, things are going strong. Ahead of Thursday’s episode, they each shared a sweet post on Instagram.

The Bachelor Winter Games continues next Tuesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.