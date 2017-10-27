Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert Opens Up About Ex Kristina Schulman: 'We're Working on Things'

Millions of viewers saw Dean Unglert break Kristina Schulman’s heart on this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise — but the former couple may be giving it another shot.

“We’re working on things to see if there is a future there,” Unglert, 26, tells PEOPLE. “It’s a matter of rebuilding trust and seeing if there is a mutual attraction, physically and emotionally.”

Unglert and Schulman began seriously dating on Paradise, but he became distracted once Danielle Lombard arrived on the beach. A love triangle ensued; ultimately no one ended up finding lasting love.

Now, Unglert, who hosts a podcast, I Suck At Dating, on the iHeartRadio app, says he’s learning more about himself every day — and is hopeful about a potential reconciliation with his summer fling.

“Kristina is an incredible girl,” he says. “She’s bright, she’s beautiful and she has a lot to offer anyone. Whoever ends up with her is lucky and if I’m that guy, I would be incredibly lucky.”

As far as returning to the franchise — Bachelor 2019 anyone? —Unglert says he’d consider it.

“If I was at a point in my life where it made sense for me and I was financially and emotionally in the right spot, I would think about being the Bachelor,” says Unglert. “I think I have a long way to go before I’m ready, but at the end of the day everyone wants to find love.”